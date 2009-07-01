Tarver King (at right) of the Goodstone Inn & Estate in Middleburg, Virginia, uses potato flakes by Idaho Spuds instead of bread crumbs for gratins, croquettes and baked oysters. “They’re supercheap and make an incredible crust,” he says.

