F&W talked to top chefs around the country to learn everything from the quickest way to prepare chicken to the must-have condiments that make almost any dish instantly delicious.

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2009

Tarver King (at right) of the Goodstone Inn & Estate in Middleburg, Virginia, uses potato flakes by Idaho Spuds instead of bread crumbs for gratins, croquettes and baked oysters. “They’re supercheap and make an incredible crust,” he says.

