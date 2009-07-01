Pickling Liquid

Paul Virant (at right) of Vie in Western Springs, Illinois, uses his pickling liquid to flavor vinaigrettes. He also recommends the liquid from Rick’s Picks Mean Beans: “It conveys the flavor of the beans as well as the pickling spices.” $11 for 15 oz; rickspicksnyc.com.

