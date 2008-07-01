Preparing Perfect Steak

Lee Hefter of the steak house CUT in Beverly Hills says, “I rub olive oil all over the steak before seasoning it, so the sea salt and black pepper really stick to the meat. But the most important part comes after the steak is off the grill: A good steak should rest in a warm spot near the grill for at least half the time it took to cook, in order for the juices to settle inside. Otherwise, when you slice the meat, the juices will run out onto the cutting board.”

