Outstanding Bacon

Our Best New Chefs consistently amaze us with their kitchen wisdom. Here, past winners share their expertise with mini lessons on everything from how to make the ultimate panini to how to stock the perfect pantry.

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2008

Thomas Keller of the French Laundry in Napa Valley loves Hobbs’ bacon, smoked for 16 hours over applewood chips in California’s San Joaquin Valley. His favorite way to eat it: “In a BLT. It’s classic” ($8 per lb; Bryan’s Meats, 415-752-3430).

Plus: More Lessons

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up