Matching Wines

Our Best New Chefs consistently amaze us with their kitchen wisdom. Here, past winners share their expertise with mini lessons on everything from how to make the ultimate panini to how to stock the perfect pantry.

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2008

Hugh Acheson of the year-old National restaurant in Athens, GA, also co-owns Gosford Wine, a shop nearby. Here, he shares his ideas for the most versatile wines for pairing.

2005 Domaine Huet Clos du Bourg Vouvray Sec ($40)

“This wine’s refreshing fruit, and the subtle sweetness in its finish, make it easy to pair with a wide range of foods.”

NV Bollinger Special Cuvée ($75)

“People think Champagne is a delicate start to a meal. But Bollinger is yeasty and brawny enough to pair with roast chicken or even with steak.”

2005 Château de Beaucastel Châteauneuf-du-Pape ($113)

“Châteauneuf-du-Pape wines are the best reds for pairing. They go with everything from poultry to game.”

