Matching Wines

Hugh Acheson of the year-old National restaurant in Athens, GA, also co-owns Gosford Wine, a shop nearby. Here, he shares his ideas for the most versatile wines for pairing.

2005 Domaine Huet Clos du Bourg Vouvray Sec ($40)

“This wine’s refreshing fruit, and the subtle sweetness in its finish, make it easy to pair with a wide range of foods.”

NV Bollinger Special Cuvée ($75)

“People think Champagne is a delicate start to a meal. But Bollinger is yeasty and brawny enough to pair with roast chicken or even with steak.”

2005 Château de Beaucastel Châteauneuf-du-Pape ($113)

“Châteauneuf-du-Pape wines are the best reds for pairing. They go with everything from poultry to game.”





