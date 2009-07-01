Luxe Hors d’Oeuvres

F&W talked to top chefs around the country to learn everything from the quickest way to prepare chicken to the must-have condiments that make almost any dish instantly delicious.

Food & Wine
July 01, 2009

To create a supersimple, ultra-indulgent party snack, Nancy Silverton of Los Angeles’s Osteria Mozza spreads grissini (slim Italian breadsticks) with black-truffle butter, then wraps them in slices of prosciutto.

