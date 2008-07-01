What Chefs Know Best: 30 Lessons from the Pros

Our Best New Chefs consistently amaze us with their kitchen wisdom. Here, past winners share their expertise with mini lessons on everything from how to make the ultimate panini to how to stock the perfect pantry. Researched by Kristin Donnelly, Emily Kaiser, Megan Krigbaum and Jen Murphy

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2008

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up