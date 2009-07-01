Japanese Yuzu Paste

F&W talked to top chefs around the country to learn everything from the quickest way to prepare chicken to the must-have condiments that make almost any dish instantly delicious.

At New York City’s Morimoto, Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto cooks with yuzu kosho, made with zest from the Asian citrus fruit yuzu, plus chiles and salt. It adds a spicy, nicely bitter accent to soups, salad dressings and even sashimi. $16 for 2.82 oz; 800-596-0885 or chefshop.com.

