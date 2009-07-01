Instant Oats

“I’m obsessed with artisanal ingredients, but for baking, it’s hard to beat Quick Quaker Oats from the supermarket,” says Matt Lewis of Baked in Brooklyn, New York. “No one has ever come out with a luxury oat that works more beautifully.” Lewis mixes the oats into chocolate-chunk cookies and pie crusts. $3 for 18 oz; quakeroats.com.

20 Lessons from the Pros

