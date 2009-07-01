Instant Oats

F&W talked to top chefs around the country to learn everything from the quickest way to prepare chicken to the must-have condiments that make almost any dish instantly delicious.

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2009

“I’m obsessed with artisanal ingredients, but for baking, it’s hard to beat Quick Quaker Oats from the supermarket,” says Matt Lewis of Baked in Brooklyn, New York. “No one has ever come out with a luxury oat that works more beautifully.” Lewis mixes the oats into chocolate-chunk cookies and pie crusts. $3 for 18 oz; quakeroats.com.

