Induction Burners

“My CookTek burners are quick to heat up, quick to cool down and very clean,” says Tony Maws of Craigie on Main in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “And they offer very consistent heat, so they’re great for slow-cooked foods like stews.” Maws uses the burners with metal pots by All-Clad. $1,180; 888-266-5835 or cooktek.com.

20 Lessons from the Pros

More Equipment Tips

Kitchen Tools Guide Best Small Appliances Faster, Smarter Ovens