F&W talked to top chefs around the country to learn everything from the quickest way to prepare chicken to the must-have condiments that make almost any dish instantly delicious.
“My CookTek burners are quick to heat up, quick to cool down and very clean,” says Tony Maws of Craigie on Main in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “And they offer very consistent heat, so they’re great for slow-cooked foods like stews.” Maws uses the burners with metal pots by All-Clad. $1,180; 888-266-5835 or cooktek.com.
20 Lessons from the Pros
- Lesson 1: Perfect Sangria
- Lesson 2: Best Wines for Barbecue
- Lesson 3: Lemon Confit
- Lesson 4: Japanese Yuzu Paste
- Lesson 5: Smoked Salt
- Lesson 6: Dried Seaweed Mix
- Lesson 7: Pickling Liquid
- Lesson 8: Speedy Chicken Cutlets
- Lesson 9: Baked Eggs
- Lesson 10: Luxe Hors D’Oeuvres
- Lesson 11: Ten-Minute Dishes
- Lesson 12: Induction Burners
- Lesson 13: Double-Duty Vases
- Lesson 14: Cheap Gadgets: Potato Masher
- Lesson 15: Cheap Gadgets: Peeler
- Lesson 16: Cheap Gadgets: Putty Knife
- Lesson 17: Exceptional Pork
- Lesson 18: Instant Oats
- Lesson 19: Ultrafresh Fish
- Lesson 20: Potato Flakes
