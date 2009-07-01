Induction Burners

F&W talked to top chefs around the country to learn everything from the quickest way to prepare chicken to the must-have condiments that make almost any dish instantly delicious.

July 01, 2009

“My CookTek burners are quick to heat up, quick to cool down and very clean,” says Tony Maws of Craigie on Main in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “And they offer very consistent heat, so they’re great for slow-cooked foods like stews.” Maws uses the burners with metal pots by All-Clad. $1,180; 888-266-5835 or cooktek.com.

