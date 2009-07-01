Dried Seaweed Mix

F&W talked to top chefs around the country to learn everything from the quickest way to prepare chicken to the must-have condiments that make almost any dish instantly delicious.

David Chang of Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York City likes to sprinkle steamed fish with Wakame Chazuke furikake, a seasoning of dried seaweed and crispy rice. “It has all these crazy flavors and textures,” he says. $5 for 1.7 oz; amazon.com.

