Dressing a Salad

Our Best New Chefs consistently amaze us with their kitchen wisdom. Here, past winners share their expertise with mini lessons on everything from how to make the ultimate panini to how to stock the perfect pantry.

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2008

“For simple salads, I use lemon-based vinaigrettes because they’re fairly light, and the bright acidity doesn’t hide the flavor of the lettuces,” says Scott Dolich of Park Kitchen in Portland, Oregon. “I combine two parts lemon juice, one part white wine vinegar and six parts olive-pomace oil, which is fruity and not superpeppery.”

