F&W talked to top chefs around the country to learn everything from the quickest way to prepare chicken to the must-have condiments that make almost any dish instantly delicious.
“I treat soft-leafed herbs such as tarragon and basil like flowers,” says Mark Sullivan of Spruce in San Francisco. “I trim the stalks and store them in vases at room temperature.” Sullivan lays hard-leafed herbs like thyme in between barely moist kitchen towels and stores them in drawers.
20 Lessons from the Pros
- Lesson 1: Perfect Sangria
- Lesson 2: Best Wines for Barbecue
- Lesson 3: Lemon Confit
- Lesson 4: Japanese Yuzu Paste
- Lesson 5: Smoked Salt
- Lesson 6: Dried Seaweed Mix
- Lesson 7: Pickling Liquid
- Lesson 8: Speedy Chicken Cutlets
- Lesson 9: Baked Eggs
- Lesson 10: Luxe Hors D’Oeuvres
- Lesson 11: Ten-Minute Dishes
- Lesson 12: Induction Burners
- Lesson 13: Double-Duty Vases
- Lesson 14: Cheap Gadgets: Potato Masher
- Lesson 15: Cheap Gadgets: Peeler
- Lesson 16: Cheap Gadgets: Putty Knife
- Lesson 17: Exceptional Pork
- Lesson 18: Instant Oats
- Lesson 19: Ultrafresh Fish
- Lesson 20: Potato Flakes
Tips & Recipes from Top Chefs
Delicious Recipes Using HerbsGrilling with Herbs Chef-Farmers’s Garden Tips