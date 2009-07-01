Double-Duty Vases

F&W talked to top chefs around the country to learn everything from the quickest way to prepare chicken to the must-have condiments that make almost any dish instantly delicious.

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2009

“I treat soft-leafed herbs such as tarragon and basil like flowers,” says Mark Sullivan of Spruce in San Francisco. “I trim the stalks and store them in vases at room temperature.” Sullivan lays hard-leafed herbs like thyme in between barely moist kitchen towels and stores them in drawers.

20 Lessons from the Pros

Tips & Recipes from Top Chefs

