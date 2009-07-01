Double-Duty Vases

“I treat soft-leafed herbs such as tarragon and basil like flowers,” says Mark Sullivan of Spruce in San Francisco. “I trim the stalks and store them in vases at room temperature.” Sullivan lays hard-leafed herbs like thyme in between barely moist kitchen towels and stores them in drawers.

