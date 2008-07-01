Creating a Wine Registry

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2008

Christophe Emé of Ortolan in Los Angeles and actress Jeri Ryan set up a website for their wedding wine registry. “We chose wines that were accessible—less expensive ones from the Loire Valley, as well as high-end Champagne. We asked our guests to include a self-addressed postcard with their bottles, and when we drink one, we send a thank-you note.” Wine clubs like Bottlenotes also offer wine-registry options (bottlenotes.com).

