Cooking Like a Latino

Our Best New Chefs consistently amaze us with their kitchen wisdom. Here, past winners share their expertise with mini lessons on everything from how to make the ultimate panini to how to stock the perfect pantry.

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2008

“Masa is the superstaple in Latin cooking,” says Michael Cordúa of Churrascos in Houston. The main ingredient in tortillas, masa is traditionally made by boiling corn with lime and grinding it. Cordúa’s quick fix: Maseca instant masa ($6 for 4.4 lbs; mexgrocer.com).

Plus: More Lessons

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up