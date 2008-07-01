Choosing a Knife

Our Best New Chefs consistently amaze us with their kitchen wisdom. Here, past winners share their expertise with mini lessons on everything from how to make the ultimate panini to how to stock the perfect pantry.

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2008

Takashi Yagihashi of Takashi in Chicago opts for heavy and large knives. “They’re more balanced and more useful. With my nearly foot-long Misono knife, I can slice a strip steak in just one motion. If I had a smaller knife, I’d have to go back and forth, back and forth,” he says ($300; korin.com).

