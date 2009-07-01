Cheap Gadgets: Putty Knife

Resourceful chefs find exceptional kitchen tools in unorthodox places (like hardware stores) and unlikely shapes (including a peeler shaped like a monkey).

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2009

Seamus Mullen of NYC’s Boqueria prefers to use a 2-inch wide Hyde putty knife in place of spatulas, a trick he learned while cooking in Spain. “The blade is thinner on a putty knife, so I can use it to lift delicate items like fish,” he says. $3; amazon.com.

