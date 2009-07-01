Cheap Gadgets: Potato Masher

Andrew Carmellini, of Locanda Verde restaurant in NYC’s Greenwich Hotel, uses his Oxo stainless steel potato masher to crush tomatoes as they simmer. “I call it ‘grandma’ because it gives a homey feeling to tomato sauces,” he explains. Buy It Here.

