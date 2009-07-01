Cheap Gadgets: Potato Masher

Resourceful chefs find exceptional kitchen tools in unorthodox places (like hardware stores) and unlikely shapes (including a peeler shaped like a monkey).

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2009

Andrew Carmellini, of Locanda Verde restaurant in NYC’s Greenwich Hotel, uses his Oxo stainless steel potato masher to crush tomatoes as they simmer. “I call it ‘grandma’ because it gives a homey feeling to tomato sauces,” he explains. Buy It Here.

