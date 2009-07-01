Cheap Gadgets: Peeler

Resourceful chefs find exceptional kitchen tools in unorthodox places (like hardware stores) and unlikely shapes (including a peeler shaped like a monkey).

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2009

At Feast in Houston, co-chefs Richard Knight and James Silk love the whimsical Animal House Monkey Peeler. “It’s bright orange and the handle is in the shape of a monkey, but it’s by far the best peeler we’ve found,” says Knight. $8 at Target; 800-591-3869 or target.com.

