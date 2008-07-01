Buying Fish

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2008

Colby Garrelts of Bluestem in Kansas City, MO, is a local-ingredients kind of guy, but he turns to FedEx for fish. He gets line-caught tuna from Honolulu Fish Company, which ships seafood less than 24 hours after it’s caught (from $23 per lb; honolulufish.com). He also mail-orders Select California Estate Osetra from Tsar Nicoulai, which farm-raises its white sturgeon on organic feed (from $89 per oz; tsarnicoulai.com).

