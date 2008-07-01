Buying Chiles

Our Best New Chefs consistently amaze us with their kitchen wisdom. Here, past winners share their expertise with mini lessons on everything from how to make the ultimate panini to how to stock the perfect pantry.

Ratha Tep
July 01, 2008

Robert McGrath says, “Fresh chiles should be firm. Dried ones should be flexible; you should be able to bend them.” Because individual chiles can vary so much in heat, McGrath, who is opening REM in Scottsdale, AZ, this summer, suggests tasting each chile before cooking with it.

