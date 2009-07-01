Best Wines for Barbecue

F&W talked to top chefs around the country to learn everything from the quickest way to prepare chicken to the must-have condiments that make almost any dish instantly delicious. Try any of these 10 barbecue recipes, at right, at your next cookout.

Food & Wine
July 01, 2009

“Wine is to barbecue what pickled ginger is to sushi—a palate cleanser,” says Adam Perry Lang, owner of Daisy May’s BBQ USA in New York City and author of the cookbook Serious Barbecue. “I like to drink crisp Riesling with my meat, like the 2007 Chateau Ste. Michelle Eroica.”

