What a Sweet Couple | Wine-Dessert Pairings

Pastry chef Vicki Wells of Mesa Grill and Bolo restaurants in Manhattan finds inspiration in classic desserts, but she's no traditionalist. Rather, she's a genius at pulling the recipes apart and reassembling them in brand-new ways, in combinations that are uniquely her own. Take her bread pudding: She transforms the dessert by treating it almost like a molten chocolate cake and topping it with a luscious caramel-port sauce. Then there's her unusual Robiola cheesecake, with a flaky shortbread crust that's studded with chopped dried fruit. Here, we have matched each of her recipes with a lovely wine, following this cardinal rule: The wine should always be sweeter than the dessert.