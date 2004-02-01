Well-Being: Tooth Therapy | GoSMILE toothpaste

February 01, 2004

Aromatherapy in your toothpaste? A new brand called GoSMILE, developed by a French perfume house, uses botanical extracts to clean your teeth and alter your mood in both the morning and evening. Citrus oils give GoSMILE a.m. an invigorating kick, while chamomile, lavender and vanilla help GoSMILE p.m. instill calm ($16 per tube; 877-8-SMILES or www.gosmile.com).
Jen Murphy

