Weekly Meal Planner: September 5-11, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Saturday, September 5

Turkish Shish Kebabs with Garlicky Tahini

Sunday, September 6

Lemony Greens with Olive Oil and Olives

Monday, September 7

Eggplant and Goat-Cheese Sandwiches with Tomato Tarragon Sauce

Tuesday, September 8

Soy-and-Ginger-Glazed Salmon with Udon Noodles

Wednesday, September 9

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Thursday, September 10

Raw Sweet Corn and Cashew Chowder

Friday, September 11

Shrimp Boil Hobo Packs

