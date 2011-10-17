Weekly Meal Planner: September 5-11, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, September 5
Daily Menu
- Turkish Shish Kebabs with Garlicky Tahini (left)
- Grilled Eggplants with Cumin Yogurt Sauce
- Turkish Tomato Salad with Fresh Herbs
Sunday, September 6
Daily Menu
- Rolled Flank Steak with Prosciutto and Basil
- Lemony Greens with Olive Oil and Olives (left)
- Oven Fries with Roasted Garlic
Monday, September 7
Daily Menu
- Eggplant and Goat-Cheese Sandwiches with Tomato Tarragon Sauce (left)
- Thinly sliced Prosciutto di Parma
Tuesday, September 8
Daily Menu
- Soy-and-Ginger-Glazed Salmon with Udon Noodles (left)
- Bibb Salad with Avocado, Pea Shoots and Sunflower Seeds
- Sliced Cucumbers
Wednesday, September 9
Daily Menu
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken (left)
- Cream Biscuits with Dill
- Arugula, Fresh Corn and Tomato Salad
- Georgia Peach Pie