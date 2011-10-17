Weekly Meal Planner: September 26-October 2, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, September 26
Daily Menu
Sunday, September 27
Daily Menu
- Florentine Ravioli (left)
- Zucchini-and-Pepper Gratin with Herbs and Cheese
- Arugula with Sherry-Shallot Vinaigrette
Monday, September 28
Daily Menu
- Chicken Salad with Poblano Vinaigrette (left)
- Goat Cheese Quesadillas
- Fourth-of-July Firecracker Salsa
Tuesday, September 29
Daily Menu
Wednesday, September 30
Daily Menu
Thursday, October 1
Daily Menu
- Three Cheese Manicotti (left)
- Swiss Chard with Pancetta
- Grilled Zucchini
- Italian Plum Betty