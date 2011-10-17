Weekly Meal Planner: September 26-October 2, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Saturday, September 26

Halibut with Mixed Beans and Lemon-Butter Sauce

Sunday, September 27

Florentine Ravioli

Monday, September 28

Chicken Salad with Poblano Vinaigrette

Tuesday, September 29

Grilled Tuna with Mint Sauce

Wednesday, September 30

Beef Sukiyaki Noodles

Thursday, October 1

Three Cheese Manicotti

Friday, October 2

Spanish Pork Burgers

