Weekly Meal Planner: September 19-25, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, September 19
Daily Menu
- Sausages with Grilled-Onion Chowchow (left)
- Wilted Frisée Salad with Hot Smoky Tomato Dressing
- Warm Potato Salad with Arugula
Sunday, September 20
Daily Menu
- Chicken Goulash with Biscuit Dumplings (left)
- Swiss Chard With Pancetta
- Mixed Green Salad with Classic Vinaigrette
Monday, September 21
Daily Menu
- Orecchiette with Sautéed Greens and Scallion Sauce (left)
- Escarole and Tomato Salad with Shaved Piave Cheese
- Sliced Sopressatta
Tuesday, September 22
Daily Menu
Wednesday, September 23
Daily Menu
Thursday, September 24
Daily Menu
- Chipotle Shrimp Tostadas (left)
- Chile-Spiked Grilled Corn Rolled in Cotija Cheese
- Black-Eyed Pea Chili