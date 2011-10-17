Weekly Meal Planner: September 19-25, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Sign up for The Dish, our e-mail newsletter, for free weekly recipes.

Sign up for the Dish, F&W’s free twice-weekly newsletter, for our 2009 weekly meal planner.

E-mail:
19202122232425

Saturday, September 19

Sausages with Grilled-Onion Chowchow

Daily Menu

Sunday, September 20

Chicken Goulash with Biscuit Dumplings

Daily Menu

Monday, September 21

Orecchiette with Sautéed Greens and Scallion Sauce

Daily Menu

Tuesday, September 22

Soy-Marinated Pork Tenderloin with Cilantro

Daily Menu

Wednesday, September 23

Golden Potato Tart

Daily Menu

Thursday, September 24

Chipotle Shrimp Tostadas

Daily Menu

Friday, September 25

Garlicky Herb-Rubbed Hanger Steaks

Daily Menu

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up