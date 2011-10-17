Weekly Meal Planner: October 31-November 6, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

October 17, 2011

Saturday, October 31

Grilled Sirloin with Shallot Soy Sauce

Sunday, November 1

Tom's Spicy Macaroni with Clams and Sausage

Monday, November 2

Chile-Rubbed Flank Steak with White Polenta

Tuesday, November 3

Salmon Steaks with Soy-Maple Glaze

Wednesday, November 4

Porcini Risotto

Thursday, November 5

Hearty Braised Chicken Legs

Friday, November 6

Seafood Stew with Anchovy Aioli

