Weekly Meal Planner: October 31-November 6, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, October 31
Daily Menu
- Grilled Sirloin with Shallot Soy Sauce (left)
- Asian-Style Sautéed Mushrooms
- Garlicky Sautéed Broccoli
- Mini Black-Bottom Cheesecakes
Sunday, November 1
Daily Menu
- Tom's Spicy Macaroni with Clams and Sausage (left)
- Fennel and Arugula Salad
- Spicy Sautéed Spinach
- Chocolate-Caramel Hazelnut Tart
Monday, November 2
Daily Menu
- Chile-Rubbed Flank Steak with White Polenta (left)
- Green Beans with Cumin and Mustard Seeds
- Goat Cheese Toasts