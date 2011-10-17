Weekly Meal Planner: October 3-9, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Saturday, October 3

Grilled Salmon with Dilled Mustard Glaze

Daily Menu

Sunday, October 4

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches with Mozzarella, Tomato and Basil

Daily Menu

Monday, October 5

Pan-Seared Sausages with Apples

Daily Menu

Tuesday, October 6

Meyer Lemon Risotto with Basil

Daily Menu

Wednesday, October 7

Chicken and Papaya Stir-Fry

Daily Menu

Thursday, October 8

Escarole Soup with Turkey Meatballs

Daily Menu

Friday, October 9

Grilled Mackerel with Sicilian Caper-Tomato Salsa

Daily Menu

