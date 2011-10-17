Weekly Meal Planner: October 3-9, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, October 3
- Grilled Salmon with Dilled Mustard Glaze (left)
- Jasmine Rice Pilaf
- Romaine Lettuce and Cucumber Salad
- Pine Nut Meringues
Sunday, October 4
- Grilled Chicken Sandwiches with Mozzarella, Tomato and Basil (left)
- Mixed Greens with Olive Vinaigrette
- Mocha Fudge Pudding
Monday, October 5
- Pan-Seared Sausages with Apples (left)
- Rösti Potatoes
- Spicy Sautéed Spinach
- Honey-Baked Figs with Ice Cream
Tuesday, October 6
Wednesday, October 7
- Chicken and Papaya Stir-Fry (left)
- Jamaican Rice and Peas
- Steamed Green Beans
- Bananas with Caramel and Honey-Roasted Nuts
Thursday, October 8
Friday, October 9
- Grilled Mackerel with Sicilian Caper-Tomato Salsa (left)
- Buttery Leeks with Thyme
- Steamed New Potatoes
- Gianduja Mousse