Weekly Meal Planner: October 24-30, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, October 24
Daily Menu
- Moussaka with Yogurt Béchamel (left)
- Vegetable Couscous Pilaf
- Green Salad
- Plum–and–Honey Sabayon Gratins
Sunday, October 25
Daily Menu
- Pad See Yew (left)
- Chinese Long Beans with Cracked Black Pepper
- Japanese-Cucumber Salad
- Vanilla Tapioca Pudding with fresh pineapple
Monday, October 26
Daily Menu
- Sautéed Chicken with Green Olives and Cilantro (left)
- Carrots with Fried Shallot Gremolata
- Jasmine Rice Pilaf
- Lemon-Cheesecake Streusel Squares
Tuesday, October 27
Daily Menu
- Pork Souvlaki with Tzatziki (left)
- Fennel-Parsley Salad
- Roasted Cauliflower with Tahini and Parsley
- Marble-Fudge Brownies
Wednesday, October 28
Daily Menu
- Poached Salmon with Cucumber Raita (left)
- New Delhi-Style Stir-Fried Mixed Summer Squash
- Lemony Rice-Parsley Salad
- Oatmeal Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches
Thursday, October 29
Daily Menu
- Umbrian Lentil Stew with Olive-Oil-Fried Eggs (left)
- Sliced tomatoes
- Chocolate Pots