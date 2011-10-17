Weekly Meal Planner: October 24-30, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Saturday, October 24

Moussaka with Yogurt Béchamel

Daily Menu

Sunday, October 25

Pad See Yew

Daily Menu

Monday, October 26

Sautéed Chicken with Green Olives and Cilantro

Daily Menu

Tuesday, October 27

Pork Souvlaki with Tzatziki

Daily Menu

Wednesday, October 28

Poached Salmon with Cucumber Raita

Daily Menu

Thursday, October 29

Umbrian Lentil Stew with Olive-Oil-Fried Eggs

Daily Menu

Friday, October 30

Rigatoni with Pork Ragù and Fresh Ricotta

Daily Menu

