Weekly Meal Planner: October 17-23, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, October 17
Daily Menu
- Pork Medallions with Onion Marmalade (left)
- Potato and Kohlrabi Gratin
- Whole Roasted Carrots with Green Olives
- Roasted Pear Sundaes with Balsamic-Caramel Sauce
Sunday, October 18
Daily Menu
- Bahian Seafood Stew with Coconut and Tomato (left)
- Jasmine Rice Pilaf
- Romaine Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing
- Fruit Meringue Kebabs
Monday, October 19
Daily Menu
- Tagliarini with Almond-Arugula Pesto and Meatballs (left)
- Tomato Salad
- Spicy Broccoli Rabe
- Dark Chocolate Bark with Walnuts and Dried Cranberries
Tuesday, October 20
Daily Menu
- Turkey and Black-Bean Soup (left)
- Grilled Corn with Chile Butter and Cheese
- Tomato, Avocado and Arugula Salad
- Dulce de Leche Bread Pudding
Wednesday, October 21
Daily Menu
- Joyce’s Vietnamese Chicken Meatballs in Lettuce Wraps (left)
- Cucumber Salad with Pistachios
- Brown Rice Pilaf with Mushrooms
- Honey-Roasted Plums with Mascarpone and Pistachios
Thursday, October 22
Daily Menu
- Spicy Shrimp in Chile Sauce (left)
- Couscous with Scallions and Parsley
- Zucchini with Mint
- Toasted Bread and Bittersweet Chocolate