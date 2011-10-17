Weekly Meal Planner: October 17-23, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

17181920212223

Saturday, October 17

Pork Medallions with Onion Marmalade

Daily Menu

Sunday, October 18

Bahian Seafood Stew with Coconut and Tomato

Daily Menu

Monday, October 19

Tagliarini with Almond-Arugula Pesto and Meatballs

Daily Menu

Tuesday, October 20

Turkey and Black-Bean Soup

Daily Menu

Wednesday, October 21

Joyce’s Vietnamese Chicken Meatballs in Lettuce Wraps

Daily Menu

Thursday, October 22

Spicy Shrimp in Chile Sauce

Daily Menu

Friday, October 23

Braised Veal Chops with Honey and Red Grapes

Daily Menu

