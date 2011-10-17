Weekly Meal Planner: October 10-16, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, October 10
Daily Menu
- Beef Stew with Red Wine (left)
- Spinach Mashed Potatoes
- Roasted Carrots with Chives
- Marble Cake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting
Sunday, October 11
Daily Menu
Monday, October 12
Daily Menu
- Saltimbocca Di Vitello (left)
- Oven-Braised Fennel
- Orzo Risotto wih Swiss Chard and Fontina
- Zabaglione with Strawberries
Tuesday, October 13
Daily Menu
- Ginger-Sesame Chicken with Bok Choy and Mushrooms (left)
- Delicious Fried Rice
- Coconut Pudding with Raspberry Sauce
Wednesday, October 14
Daily Menu
- Spicy Shrimp with Garlic Butter (left)
- Iceberg Wedges with Guacamole Dressing
- Crusty Bread
- Nut-Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Thursday, October 15
Daily Menu
- Stilton Sirloin Burgers with Onion Jam (left)
- Spicy Coleslaw
- Zucchini Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting