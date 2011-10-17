Weekly Meal Planner: October 10-16, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

October 17, 2011

Saturday, October 10

Beef Stew with Red Wine

Daily Menu

Sunday, October 11

Toasted Spaghetti with Clams

Daily Menu

Monday, October 12

Saltimbocca Di Vitello

Daily Menu

Tuesday, October 13

Ginger-Sesame Chicken with Bok Choy and Mushrooms

Daily Menu

Wednesday, October 14

Spicy Shrimp with Garlic Butter

Daily Menu

Thursday, October 15

Stilton Sirloin Burgers with Onion Jam

Daily Menu

Friday, October 16

Roast Salmon with Lime Salsa

Daily Menu

