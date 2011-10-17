Weekly Meal Planner: November 7-13, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, November 7
Daily Menu
- Pistachio-Crusted Rack of Lamb with Pancetta (left)
- Green Beans in Cherry Tomato Sauce
- Carrots with Fried Shallot Gremolata
- Pumpkin Bread Pudding with Caramel Rum Raisin Sauce
Sunday, November 8
Daily Menu
- Meat Loaf Stuffed with Prosciutto and Spinach (left)
- Easy Ratatouille
- Fresh Herb Mashed Potatoes
- Chocolate Cream Squares
Monday, November 9
Daily Menu
Tuesday, November 10
Daily Menu
Wednesday, November 11
Daily Menu
- Artichoke-Heart, Spinach, and Mozzarella Bread Pudding (left)
- Thinly sliced prosciutto di Parma
- Watercress and Cucumber Salad with Creamy Sherry Vinaigrette