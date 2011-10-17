Weekly Meal Planner: November 7-13, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Saturday, November 7

Pistachio-Crusted Rack of Lamb with Pancetta

Daily Menu

Sunday, November 8

Meat Loaf Stuffed with Prosciutto and Spinach

Daily Menu

Monday, November 9

Pasta e Fagioli with Sausage

Daily Menu

Tuesday, November 10

Pork Scallopine with Spicy Cherry-Pepper Sauce

Daily Menu

Wednesday, November 11

Artichoke-Heart, Spinach, and Mozzarella Bread Pudding

Daily Menu

Thursday, November 12

Hanger Steak with Warm Bulgur Salad

Daily Menu

Friday, November 13

Chili Shrimp

Daily Menu

