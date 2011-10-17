Weekly Meal Planner: November 28-December 4, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, November 28
Daily Menu
- Spiced Smoked Ham with Mango-Cranberry Chutney (left)
- Butternut Squash-Polenta Gratin
- Chipotle and Tamarind-Braised Collard Greens
- Coconut Pavlovas with Tropical Fruit
Sunday, November 29
Daily Menu
Monday, November 30
Daily Menu
- Chicken Cutlets with Green Olive and Currant Pan Sauce (left)
- Spicy Sautéed Spinach
- Lemony Rice-Parsley Salad
Tuesday, December 1
Daily Menu
Wednesday, December 2
Daily Menu
- Curry-and-Yogurt-Braised Chicken Thighs (left)
- Spinach Simmered in Yogurt
- Yellow Lentil Dal with Fragrant Basmati Rice
Thursday, December 3
Daily Menu
- Lamb Schnitzel with Aioli (left)
- Warm Leek, Asparagus and Potato Salad
- Swiss Chard with Butter and Tomato