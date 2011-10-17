Weekly Meal Planner: November 28-December 4, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Sign up for The Dish, our e-mail newsletter, for free weekly recipes.

Sign up for the Dish, F&W’s free twice-weekly newsletter, for our 2009 weekly meal planner.

E-mail:
2829301234

Saturday, November 28

Spiced Smoked Ham with Mango-Cranberry Chutney

Daily Menu

Sunday, November 29

Eggplant and Potato Curry

Daily Menu

Monday, November 30

Chicken Cutlets with Green Olive and Currant Pan Sauce

Daily Menu

Tuesday, December 1

Two-Cheese Moussaka with Sautéed Mushrooms and Zucchini

Daily Menu

Wednesday, December 2

Curry-and-Yogurt-Braised Chicken Thighs

Daily Menu

Thursday, December 3

Lamb Schnitzel with Aioli

Daily Menu

Friday, December 4

Striped Bass with Caramelized Brussels Sprouts

Daily Menu

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up