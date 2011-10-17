Weekly Meal Planner: November 21-27, 2009

Saturday, November 21

Salmon with Roasted Shiitakes and Mushroom Sauce

Sunday, November 22

Pot-au-Feu

Monday, November 23

Stir-Fried Shrimp with Bacon, Mint and Chiles

Tuesday, November 24

Spinach and Pepper-Jack Pizza

Wednesday, November 25

Cavatelli with Spicy Winter Squash

Thursday, November 26

Herb-Roasted Turkey with Maple Gravy

Friday, November 27

Turkey Breast with Ginger-Scallion Sauce

