Weekly Meal Planner: November 21-27, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, November 21
- Salmon with Roasted Shiitakes and Mushroom Sauce (left)
- Garlicky Potato and Baby Spinach Gratin
- Chocolate Cupcakes with Cream Filling
Sunday, November 22
- Pot-au-Feu (left)
- Cauliflower in a Caper Vinaigrette
- Steamed Leeks with Mustard–Shallot Vinaigrette
- Apple Tart with Almond Cream
Monday, November 23
- Stir-Fried Shrimp with Bacon, Mint and Chiles (left)
- Stir-Fried Chinese Greens
- Steamed white or brown rice
Tuesday, November 24
Wednesday, November 25
- Cavatelli with Spicy Winter Squash (left)
- Sautéed Carrots with Lemon and Marjoram
- Broccoli Rabe with Pancetta and Garlic
Thursday, November 26
- Butternut Squash Soup with Crisp Pancetta
- Herb-Roasted Turkey with Maple Gravy (left)
- Brussels Sprouts with Chestnuts and Bacon
- Whipped Sweet Potatoes with Crispy Shallots
- Creamy Lima Bean Gratin
- Frisée and Endive Salad with Pears and Blue Cheese
- Chocolate Pecan Pie
- Poached Pear and Brown Butter Tart