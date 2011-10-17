Weekly Meal Planner: November 21-27, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Sign up for the Dish, F&W’s free twice-weekly newsletter, for our 2009 weekly meal planner.

E-mail:

Saturday, November 21

Daily Menu

Sunday, November 22

Daily Menu

Monday, November 23

Daily Menu

Tuesday, November 24

Daily Menu

Wednesday, November 25

Daily Menu

Thursday, November 26

Daily Menu

Friday, November 27

Daily Menu