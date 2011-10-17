Weekly Meal Planner: November 14-20, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Saturday, November 14

Roast Veal with Marjoram

Daily Menu

Sunday, November 15

Potato Frittata with Prosciutto and Gruyère

Daily Menu

Monday, November 16

Sweet-and-Sour Swordfish

Daily Menu

Tuesday, November 17

Pasta with Smothered Broccoli Rabe and Olives

Daily Menu

Wednesday, November 18

Crispy Pork Tenderloin with Fried Apple Rings

Daily Menu

Thursday, November 19

Pan-Roasted Chicken Breasts with Mole Negro

Daily Menu

Friday, November 20

Veal Medallions with Fig and Almond Cream Sauce

Daily Menu

