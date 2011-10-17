Weekly Meal Planner: November 14-20, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, November 14
Daily Menu
- Roast Veal with Marjoram (left)
- Butternut Squash, Swiss Chard and Apple Risotto
- Caramelized Broccoli with Garlic
- Salted Caramel Cheesecake and Fresh Raspberries
Sunday, November 15
Daily Menu
- Potato Frittata with Prosciutto and Gruyère (left)
- Sautéed Mushrooms with Parsley
- Green Bean–Tomato Salad with Herbs
- Pear Crisp with Polenta-Pecan Topping
Monday, November 16
Daily Menu
Tuesday, November 17
Daily Menu
- Pasta with Smothered Broccoli Rabe and Olives (left)
- Wilted Frisée Salad with Hot Smoky Tomato Dressing
Wednesday, November 18
Daily Menu
- Crispy Pork Tenderloin with Fried Apple Rings (left)
- Sautéed Carrots with Lemon and Marjoram
- Romaine Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing
Thursday, November 19
Daily Menu
- Pan-Roasted Chicken Breasts with Mole Negro (left)
- Tomato, Avocado and Arugula Salad
- Spiced Pinto Beans with Chorizo