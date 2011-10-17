Weekly Meal Planner: May 30-June 5, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, May 30
Daily Menu
- Veal Scallopine with Charred Cherry Tomato Salad (left)
- Spinach Mashed Potatoes
- Carrots with Fried Shallot Gremolata
Sunday, May 31
Daily Menu
- Skirt Steak with Salsa Verde and Ricotta Salata (left)
- Tomato Salad
- Lemony Salt-Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
Monday, June 1
Daily Menu
- Pan-Roasted Salmon with Tomato Vinaigrette (left)
- Thin-Sliced Beans with Citrus Zest and Chives
- Green Olive Crostini
Tuesday, June 2
Daily Menu
Wednesday, June 3
Daily Menu
- Stir-Fried Five-Spice Pork with Lettuce Cups (left)
- Steamed Broccoli With Ginger And Sesame Seeds
- Steamed Rice
Thursday, June 4
Daily Menu
- Turkey Burgers with Pesto Mayonnaise (left)
- Tomato-Caper Potato Salad
- Mixed Greens with Olive Vinaigrette