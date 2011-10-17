Weekly Meal Planner: May 30-June 5, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Saturday, May 30

Veal Scallopine with Charred Cherry Tomato Salad

Sunday, May 31

Skirt Steak with Salsa Verde and Ricotta Salata

Monday, June 1

Pan-Roasted Salmon with Tomato Vinaigrette

Tuesday, June 2

Chicken Paillard with Tomato and Goat Cheese Salad

Wednesday, June 3

Stir-Fried Five-Spice Pork with Lettuce Cups

Thursday, June 4

Turkey Burgers with Pesto Mayonnaise

Friday, June 5

Mussels with Tomatoes and Feta

