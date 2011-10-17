Weekly Meal Planner: May 23-29, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Saturday, May 23

Swordfish with Sweet-Sour Sauce

Daily Menu

Sunday, May 24

Barbecued-Pork Burritos with Chopped Salad

Daily Menu

Monday, May 25

Grilled Pork Tenderloins with Jamaican Spices

Daily Menu

Tuesday, May 26

Tom’s Spicy Macaroni with Clams and Sausage

Daily Menu

Wednesday, May 27

Gingery Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce

Daily Menu

Thursday, May 28

Grilled Cheese and Chorizo Sandwiches

Daily Menu

Friday, May 29

Barbecued Salmon Sandwiches

Daily Menu

