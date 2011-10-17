Weekly Meal Planner: May 16-22, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Saturday, May 16

Chicken Skewers with Fresh Herb Vinaigrette and Feta

Sunday, May 17

Cambozola Cheeseburgers with Herbed Fries

Monday, May 18

Stir-Fried Vegetables with Toasted Cashews

Tuesday, May 19

Swordfish with Orzo, Pistachios and Olives

Wednesday, May 20

Penne Arrabbiata with Flaked Cod

Thursday, May 21

Chinese Chicken Salad

Friday, May 22

Rosemary Lamb Chops

