Weekly Meal Planner: March 7-13, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Sign up for the Dish, F&W’s free twice-weekly newsletter, for our 2009 weekly meal planner.78910111213
Saturday, March 7
Daily Menu
- Turkey Stew with Prunes and Pearl Onions (left)
- Whole Roasted Carrots with Green Olives
- Buttery Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes
Sunday, March 8
Daily Menu
- Orecchiette with Brussels Sprouts and Bacon (left)
- Bitter Greens with Almonds and Goat Cheese
- Herbed Garlic Bread
Monday, March 9
Daily Menu
- Mussels with Crème Fraîche, Jalapeños and Cilantro (left)
- Crispy Seeded Pita Chips
- Hearts of Palm and Cress Salad
Tuesday, March 10
Daily Menu
- Pork Chops with Mushroom Bread Pudding (left)
- Oven-Braised Fennel with Black Figs
- Claudine’s Mixed Greens with Zucchini and Pecorino
Wednesday, March 11
Daily Menu
Thursday, March 12
Daily Menu
- Lamb Chops with Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce (left)
- Chips and Grilled Eggplant
- Oven-Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges