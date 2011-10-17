Weekly Meal Planner: March 7-13, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Saturday, March 7

Turkey Stew with Prunes and Pearl Onions

Sunday, March 8

Orecchiette with Brussels Sprouts and Bacon

Monday, March 9

Mussels with Crème Fraîche, Jalapeños and Cilantro

Tuesday, March 10

Pork Chops with Mushroom Bread Pudding

Wednesday, March 11

Caramelized Black Pepper Chicken

Thursday, March 12

Lamb Chops with Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce

Friday, March 13

Seafood Mixed Grill with Red-Pepper Sauce

