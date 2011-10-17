Weekly Meal Planner: March 28-April 3, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Sign up for The Dish, our e-mail newsletter, for free weekly recipes.

Sign up for the Dish, F&W’s free twice-weekly newsletter, for our 2009 weekly meal planner.

E-mail:
28293031123

Saturday, March 28

Beef Stew with Red Currant Jelly and Cream

Daily Menu

Sunday, March 29

Spicy Roast Chicken

Daily Menu

Monday, March 30

Fusilli with Broccoli Rabe

Daily Menu

Tuesday, March 31

Grilled Asian Eggplant with Ginger Sauce

Daily Menu

Wednesday, April 1

Cumin Chili

Daily Menu

Thursday, April 2

Four Cheese Panini

Daily Menu

Friday, April 3

Mahimahi Coconut Curry Stew with Carrots and Fennel

Daily Menu

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up