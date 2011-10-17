Weekly Meal Planner: March 21-27, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Saturday, March 21

Citrus-Scented Lamb Stew

Sunday, March 22

Prosciutto and Mozzarella Heros with Olive Relish

Monday, March 23

Quick Chicken-and-Cheese Tamales

Tuesday, March 24

Penne with Red Pepper Sauce

Wednesday, March 25

Spinach Salad with Smoked Chicken, Apple, Walnuts, and Bacon

Thursday, March 26

Pork Scallopine with Spicy Cherry-Pepper Sauce

Friday, March 27

Grilled Tuna Steaks with Citrus-Ginger Sauce

