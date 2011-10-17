Weekly Meal Planner: March 21-27, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, March 21
Daily Menu
- Citrus-Scented Lamb Stew (left)
- Barley Salad with Parsley and Walnuts
- Roasted Butternut Squash with Sage
Sunday, March 22
Daily Menu
- Prosciutto and Mozzarella Heros with Olive Relish (left)
- Oven-Braised Fennel
- Green Beans in Cherry Tomato Sauce
Monday, March 23
Daily Menu
Tuesday, March 24
Daily Menu
Wednesday, March 25
Daily Menu
Thursday, March 26
Daily Menu
- Pork Scallopine with Spicy Cherry-Pepper Sauce (left)
- Chips and Baked Polenta with Mushrooms
- Tricolore Salad with Walnuts and Prosciutto