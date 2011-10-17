Weekly Meal Planner: March 14-20, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Saturday, March 14

Pan-Fried Veal Chops with Lemon and Rosemary

Daily Menu

Sunday, March 15

Turkey Chili Soup with Hominy

Daily Menu

Monday, March 16

Tagliarini with Almond-Arugula Pesto and Meatballs

Daily Menu

Tuesday, March 17

Battered Cod with Marie Rose Sauce

Daily Menu

Wednesday, March 18

Cambodian Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Shrimp

Daily Menu

Thursday, March 19

Grilled Flank Steak with Soy-Chile Glaze

Daily Menu

Friday, March 20

Peel-and-Eat Shrimp with Barbecue Spices

Daily Menu

