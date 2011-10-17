Weekly Meal Planner: March 14-20, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, March 14
Daily Menu
- Pan-Fried Veal Chops with Lemon and Rosemary (left)
- Fennel-Parsley Salad
- Lemony Salt-Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
Sunday, March 15
Daily Menu
Monday, March 16
Daily Menu
- Tagliarini with Almond-Arugula Pesto and Meatballs (left)
- Endive Salad with Grainy-Mustard Vinaigrette
Tuesday, March 17
Daily Menu
- Battered Cod with Marie Rose Sauce (left)
- Anthony’s Home Fries
- Bibb Salad with Avocado, Pea Shoots and Sunflower Seeds
Wednesday, March 18
Daily Menu
Thursday, March 19
Daily Menu
- Grilled Flank Steak with Soy-Chile Glaze (left)
- Chips and Mushroom Fried Rice
- Whole Roasted Carrots with Garlic