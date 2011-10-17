Weekly Meal Planner: June 6-12, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

October 17, 2011

Saturday, June 6

Moroccan Lamb Burgers with Mint-Yogurt Sauce

Daily Menu

Sunday, June 7

Pea Tortilla with Mint and Yogurt

Daily Menu

Monday, June 8

Crunchy Fish Sticks with Tartar Sauce

Daily Menu

Tuesday, June 9

Waldorf Chicken Salad

Daily Menu

Wednesday, June 10

Quick Thai Beef Salad

Daily Menu

Thursday, June 11

Basque Steak Fries

Daily Menu

Friday, June 12

Swordfish Sicilian-Style

Daily Menu

