Weekly Meal Planner: June 13-19, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, June 13
Daily Menu
- Spicy Southern Barbecued Chicken (left)
- Romaine Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing
- Quick, Soft, Sexy Grits
Sunday, June 14
Daily Menu
- Spaghettini with Sausage, Tomatoes and Spinach
- Arugula and Mushroom Salad with Piave
- Caramelized Broccoli with Garlic (left)
Tip
- Reserve half of the spaghettini for making Spaghettini and Sausage Frittata with Goat Cheese later in the week.
Monday, June 15
Daily Menu
- Ham and Cheese on Rye Bread Salad (left)
- Steamed Leeks with Mustard-Shallot Vinaigrette
- Sliced tomatoes
Tuesday, June 16
Daily Menu
- Barbecued Spiced Shrimp with Tomato Salad (left)
- Poblano-Pepper Jack Corn Bread
- Superfast Salt-and-Sugar Pickles
Wednesday, June 17
Daily Menu
- Crispy Pork Milanese
- Zucchini-and-Pepper Gratin with Herbs and Cheese (left)
- Warm New Potato Salad with Taleggio and Arugula
Thursday, June 18
Daily Menu
Tip
- This recipe can easily be made using leftover Spaghettini with Sausage, Tomatoes and Spinach.