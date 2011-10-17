Weekly Meal Planner: July 4-10, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Saturday, July 4

Super-Crispy Fried Chicken

Sunday, July 5

Farfalle with Zucchini and Parsley-Almond Pesto

Monday, July 6

Cheesy Tomato-Bread Strata

Tuesday, July 7

Grilled Tuna with Smoked-Almond Romesco Sauce

Wednesday, July 8

Roasted Red Pepper Sandwiches with Tapenade and Basil

Thursday, July 9

Thai Chicken with Mushrooms, Green Beans and Basil

Friday, July 10

Seafood Paella

