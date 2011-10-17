Weekly Meal Planner: July 18-24, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Sign up for The Dish, our e-mail newsletter, for free weekly recipes.

Sign up for the Dish, F&W’s free twice-weekly newsletter, for our 2009 weekly meal planner.

E-mail:
18192021222324

Saturday, July 18

Mark Bittman’s Grilled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce

Daily Menu

Sunday, July 19

Swordfish Kebabs

Daily Menu

Monday, July 20

Chicken Salad with Green Goddess Dressing

Daily Menu

Tuesday, July 21

Creamy Polenta with Tomato-Corn Ragout

Daily Menu

Wednesday, July 22

Sausage Burgers with Grilled Green Chiles

Daily Menu

Thursday, July 23

Linguine with Fresh Tuna, Tomatoes and Lemon

Daily Menu

Friday, July 24

Chickpea Flour Pizza with Tomato and Parmesan

Daily Menu

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up