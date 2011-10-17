Weekly Meal Planner: July 11-17, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Saturday, July 11

Seared Rib Steak with Arugula

Daily Menu

Sunday, July 12

Rosemary-Grilled Chicken with Mushroom Sauce

Daily Menu

Monday, July 13

Poached Eggs with Baked Feta and Olives

Daily Menu

Tuesday, July 14

Sautéed Salmon with Rhubarb Marmalade

Daily Menu

Wednesday, July 15

Sesame Chicken Salad with Ginger-Lime Dressing

Daily Menu

Thursday, July 16

Beef Tenderloin Sandwiches with Norton-Shiitake Sauce

Daily Menu

Friday, July 17

Pan-Fried Asian-Style Crab Burgers

Daily Menu

