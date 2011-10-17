Weekly Meal Planner: January 9-15, 2010

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Saturday, January 9
Daily Menu
- Moussaka (left)
- Lemony Greens with Olive Oil and Olives
- Watercress and Cucumber Salad with Creamy Sherry Vinaigrette
- Chilled Grapefruit-Caramel Meringue Pie
Sunday, January 10
Daily Menu
- Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwiches (left)
- Fresh Herb Mashed Potatoes
- Romaine Lettuce with Creamy Garlic Dressing
- Double-Chocolate Layer Cake
Monday, January 11
Daily Menu
- Fusilli with Spicy Chicken Sausage, Tomato, and Ricotta Cheese (left)
- Fennel-And-Endive Salad With Almonds
- Spicy Broccoli Rabe
Tuesday, January 12
Daily Menu
- Vegetable Chili with Garlic Rice (left)
- Baby Romaine Salad with Spicy Lime Dressing and Cilantro
- Chunky Guacamole with Cumin