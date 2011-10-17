Weekly Meal Planner: January 31-February 6, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Weekend: Saturday | Sunday

Weekday: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday |
Friday

Saturday, January 31

Parmigiano-Crusted Rigatoni

Daily Menu

Sunday, February 1

Fresh Corn Muffins

Daily Menu

Monday, February 2

Green Salad with Nutty Vinaigrette

Daily Menu

Tip

Tuesday, February 3

Mushroom Barley Soup with Mini Meatballs

Daily Menu

Wednesday, February 4

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwiches with Fried Eggs

Daily Menu

Thursday, February 5

Caramelized Broccoli with Garlic

Daily Menu

Tip

Friday, February 6

Whipped Yukon Gold Potatoes

Daily Menu

