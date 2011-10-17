Weekly Meal Planner: January 31-February 6, 2009

F&W’s 365-day meal planner provides a great main course recipe (plus fantastic side dishes) for every day of the year, one week at a time.
Sign up for the Dish, F&W’s free twice-weekly newsletter, for our 2009 weekly meal planner.
Weekday: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday |
Friday
Saturday, January 31
Daily Menu
- Parmigiano-Crusted Rigatoni with Cauliflower and Prosciutto (left)
- Smoky Chard Sauté
- Roasted Carrots with Chives
Sunday, February 1
Daily Menu
Monday, February 2
Daily Menu
Tip
- Reserve half of the shrimp and sauce for making Capellini with Shrimp, Capers and Tomatoes later in the week.
Tuesday, February 3
Daily Menu
Wednesday, February 4
Daily Menu
- Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwiches with Fried Eggs (left)
- Warm Potato Salad with Arugula
- Sautéed Mushrooms with Parsley
Thursday, February 5
Daily Menu
- Capellini with Shrimp Capers and Tomatoes
- Caramelized Broccoli with Garlic (left)
- Crisp Escarole Salad with Garlicky Anchovy Dressing
Tip
- This recipe can easily be made using leftover Sautéed Garlic Shrimp from earlier in the week.